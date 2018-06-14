हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Japan sets foot in Russia 6 days ahead of their FIFA World Cup debut match against Colombia

Japan's national team, which is the last of the 32 national teams to arrive in Russia, landed at Kazan International Airport at 6:30 pm on a flight from Austria, where they defeated Paraguay 4-2 in a friendly on Tuesday.

Pic courtesy: EFE-EPA

Kazan, Russia: Japan's national soccer team arrived Wednesday night in this southern Russian city where they will carry out their last training sessions for the World Cup, just six days ahead of their debut match against Colombia.

Japan has played three matches in preparation for the World Cup, winning once and losing 2-0 two times, first in Yokohama against Ghana and then in Lugano against Switzerland.

Coach Akira Nishino's team is one of the three squads that will be based in Kazan during the World Cup, along with Colombia, its first opponent in Group H, and Australia.

Japan will play their debut match against Colombia in Saransk on June 19, before playing against Senegal in Ekaterinburg on June 24, and ending the group phase with a match against Poland in Volgograd on June 28.

