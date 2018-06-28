हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Japan vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Japan and Poland will face each other at Volgograd Arena for their final match of opening round in Group H on Thursday.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Volgograd, Russia: Japan are currently leading Group H of FIFA World Cup 2018 with four points while Poland are yet to secure a win. Being the only Asian team left in the football extravaganza, Japan will be looking forward to enter the round of 16 securing the top position in the group. Japan will face Poland at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia at 7.30 pm.

If they succeed they will be the first Asian team to reach the second stage of the tournament after the 2010 tournament in South Africa. Japan and South Korea are the only Asian sides to reach the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. Both the teams achieved the feat in the World Cup they hosted in 2002.

Watch live streaming of Japan vs Poland match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

Meanwhile, Poland winger Kamil Grosiki admits their time in Russia has been a struggle, but they must try and recover some pride in their final game after losing 2-1 to Senegal, before being totally outplayed by the Colombians.

The Japanese will be favorites against Poland, who have lost their two matches and have no chance of reaching the last 16.

