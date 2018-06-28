Japan vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2018 match live updates

Moscow: Japan, the only Asian side in contention for the round of 16, take on Poland at the Volgograd Arena on Thursday. If Japan succeed in taking a point from the European country, they will be the first Asian team to qualify for the second round of the tournament since 2010 in South Africa.
Follow the live match updates here:
37 minute: Corner for Poland. Kurzawa attempts a volley but skies the ball away from the goal.
34 minute: Japan's Usami sprints into the far corner but his cross gets blocked by the goalkeeper.
32 minute: SAVED! Poland's Grosicki finds a pass in the box but his header is brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Kawashima.
28 minute: Japan's H. Sakai fires a cross in the Poland box but it is headed away by a defender. Corner for Japan.
26 minute: Poland look toneless in the final third as they continue to give away possession to Japan.
23 minute: Poland's Kurzawa attempts a shot from long range but hits the ball directly to Japan's Yoshida. Yoshida heads the ball to safety.
21 minute: Corner for Poland. Glik heads the ball towards the goal but the Referee penalises him for a challenge on a Japanese player.
18 minute: Both Japan and Poland try to settle themselves in the midfield after a dull start.
16 minute: Japan's Sakai picks up a long pass near the box and attempts a shot from distance but hits the ball directly into the hands of the goalkeeper.
14 minute: Free-kick to Poland after a challenge from Japan's Shibasaki.
11 minute: Promising attack by Japan's Nagotomo but his cross is headed wide by Okazaki. That was close.
6 minute: Poland enjoy a healthy possession early in the first half but they are giving it away near Japan's penalty box.
1 minute: Grosicki finds space in the final third but Japan' s Yoshida clears the ball away. Corner for Poland.
Kick-off
A huge day in Group H...
Lineups
Japan XI: Kawashima, Nagotomo, H. Sakai, Makino, G. Sakai, Yoshida, Shibasaki, Usami, Yamaguchi, Okazaki, Muto.
Poland XI: Fabianski, Jedrzejczyk, Bednarek, Glik, Bereszynski, Goralski, Krychowiak, Grosicki, Zielinski, Kurzawa, Lewandowski.
Japan, with an impressive 2-1 win over Colombia and a 2-2 draw over against Senegal, are favourites against already knocked-out Poland.
Both Japan and Poland have met only twice and the former won 5-0 in 1996 and 2-0 in 2002. But Interestingly, Japan have not scored against a European nation in the tournament since 2010, where they beat Denmark 3-1.
Poland:
Goalkeepers- Bartosz Balkowski, Lukasz Fabianski, Wojciech Szczesny.
Defenders- Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Berezynski, Thiago Cionek, Artur Jedrejczyk, Kamil Glik, Michal Pazdan, Lukasz Piszczek.
Midfielders- Jakub Blaszczykowski, Jacek Goralski, Kamil Grosicki, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Rafal Kurzawa, Karol Linetty, Slawomir Peszko, Maciej Rybus, Piotr Zielinski.
Forwards- Dawid Kownacki, Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Lukasz Teodorczyk
Japan:
Goalkeepers- Elji Kawashima, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Kosuke Nakamura.
Defenders- Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Wataru Endo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Gotoku Sakai, Gen Shoji, Naomichi Ueda.
Midfielders- Makoto Hasebe, Keisuke Honda, Takashi Inui, Shinji Kagawa, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Genki Haraguchi, Takashi Usami, Gaku Shibasaki, Ryota Oshima.
Forwards- Shinji Okazaki, Yuya Osako, Yoshinori Muto.