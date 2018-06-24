FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Senegal 1-0 Japan

Moscow: The second match on Day 11 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will see Japan and Panama locking horns in their second Group H encounter at the Ekaterinburg Arena Stadium. Riding on confidence after victories in their respective opening fixtures, both the teams on Sunday will eye to seal a pre-quarterfinal berth in the mega tournament.
17 minute: Japan are pushing hard but lack inspiration in the final-third. They have not troubled the Senegal defenders yet.
Senegal 1-0 Japan!
11 minute: GOAL!!! Japan goalkeeper tries to knuckle the ball away but hits it directly at Senegal's Sadio Mane who nets a lucky goal.
7 minute: Free-kick to Japan.
5 minute: Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly attempts a shot from distance but skies the ball.
4 minute: Japan's Gen Shoji clears the ball away. Corner for Senegal.
3 minute: Corner for Senegal. The ball goes past the Japan penalty box.
No Asian team has ever won two consecutive opening matches at a World Cup.
Kick-off
Lineups:
Japan XI: Eiji Kawashima; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo; Gaku Shibasaki, Makoto Hasebe; Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui; Yuya Osako.
Senegal XI: Khadim N’Diaye; Moussa Wague, Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly; Idrissa Gueye; Ismaila Sarr, Alfred N’Diaye, Badou Ndiaye, Sadio Mane; M’Baye Niang.
Japan on Tuesday became the first ever Asian nation to beat South American opposition at a World Cup when they pipped Colombia 2-1. The Asian giants' win against Colombia was one of the biggest surprise of the ongoing mega event and the Akira Nishino-coached side will be eager to dish out yet another spirited show.
Senegal too came out with an impressive all-round show against Poland, beating them 2-1. The Africans will be looking to continue the momentum from that unexpected victory into their next game. Most of the Senegal players feature in different Europen clubs and with plenty of experience, they could make life tough for Japan.
Japan full squad:
Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz/FRA), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol)
Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray/TUR), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton/ENG), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille/FRA), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg/GER), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers)
Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca/MEX), Takashi Inui (Eibar/ESP), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf/GER), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe/ESP), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale)
Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City/ENG), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen/GER), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz/GER)
Senegal full squad:
Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes/FRA), Alfred Gomis (SPAL/ITA), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya/GUI)
Defenders: Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes/FRA), Lamine Gassama (Antalyaspor/TUR), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli/ITA), Kara Mbodj (Anderlecht/BEL), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux/FRA), Salif Sane (Hanover/GER), Moussa Wague (Eupen/BEL)
Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton/ENG), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham Utd/ENG, capt), Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke City/ENG), Alfred Ndiaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City/ENG), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes/FRA)
Forwards: Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke/ENG), Balde Keita (Monaco/FRA), Moussa Konate (Amiens/FRA), Sadio Mane (Liverpool/ENG), Mbaye Niang (Torino/ITA), Diafra Sakho (Rennes/FRA), Moussa Sow (Bursaspor/TUR)