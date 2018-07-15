हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mbappe becomes first teenager to score in final after Pele in 1958 final

Kylian Mbappe has been France's star striker and became the first teenager ever to score in the final match after Pele here on Sunday. Pele had previously scored during a World cup final in 1958.

Image courtesy: Twitter/@equipedefrance

France won the FIFA World Cup 2018 and Mbappe's outstanding performance during the tournament cannot be ignored. The 19-year-old hailing from Paris scored 4 goals for France, the last one being in the final match where they beat Croatia 4-2.

Mbappe's finest performance came against Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match on June 30th. The young talent scored two goals against Argentina, to help the team enter quarter-finals. 

Mbappe faced criticism for his early displays but came into his own in the thrilling last 16 game with Argentina with some unstoppable bursts forward, drawing comparisons with Pele for being the first teenager to net twice in a World Cup knockout game since the Brazilian. His pace, power and composure make him France’s most deadly weapon.

Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, becoming the most expensive teenager to be signed at 180 million Euro and the second most expensive player ever.

He represented France in the under-17 and under-19 levels and became the youngest goalscorer after scoring against Peru in FIFA World Cup 2018.

