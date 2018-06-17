हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Messi, Argentina starters work out in gym after draw with Iceland

Argentina's substitute players trained on the field in a session overseen by coach Jorge Sampaoli, who is looking for the solutions the team needs to overcome their Iceland setback.

Photo: efeservicios.com

MOSCOW: Argentina star Lionel Messi and the rest of the starting lineup worked out in the gym on Sunday, a day after their lackluster opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, in which they were held to a 1-1 draw by debutants Iceland.

Sampaoli has available Gabriel Mercado, Federico Fazio, Cristian Ansaldi and Marcos Acuña on defense, Ever Banega, Giovani Lo Celso, Enzo Perez and Cristian Pavon in the midfield and Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain for the attack.

Each of them is looking for a place in the starting line-up in their second Group D clash against Croatia on Thursday.

