FIFA World Cup

Mexico vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Group F leader Mexico will face Sweden at Yekaterinburg Arena on Wednesday.

Image courtesy: Twitter/@miseleccionmx

Yekaterinburg, Russia: Leading the group with six points, Mexico will try to hold on to the pole position while Sweden will battle to secure their spot in the knockout rounds of FIFA World Cup 2018 on Wednesday.

Mexico have been one of the star attraction of FIFA World Cup 2018 so far, outperformed defending champions Germany by a solitary goal. Even a draw against Sweden will see them make sure of a berth in the next round and cement their status as group winners. 

The match will take place at Yekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Watch live streaming of Mexico vs Sweden match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

Sweden, however, will not be a walkover. The team from northern Europe has a strong defence and is well organised in midfield. They gave the formidable Germans a tough time before Jimmy Durmaz conceded the foul that allowed Toni Kroos to score a dramatic late winner for the defending champions.

Sweden must win in order to make sure of a second round spot. In case of a draw or a loss, their chances will depend on whether South Korea manage to beat Germany in the other Group F match.

