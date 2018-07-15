हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Modi, Trump congratulate France for winning FIFA World Cup 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Sunday joined others in congratulating France for the FIFA World Cup victory against Croatia in the finals in Russia. Apart from congratulating France for the victory, Prime Minister Modi also lauded Russian President Vladimir Putin and the people of Russia for successfully organising the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup

Here are some of the reactions congratulating France for their 4-2 victory against Croatia:

France won the World Cup for the second time by ending battling Croatia`s dream of a first title with a 4-2 victory on Sunday in one of the most entertaining and action-packed finals for decades.

It was the highest-scoring final since England beat West Germany 4-2 after extra-time in 1966 and the highest in normal time since Brazil beat Sweden 5-2 60 years ago.

France withstood a spirited Croatia assault to lift the trophy for the second time, following their success on home soil 20 years ago, and ensure there was no repeat of two years ago when they were beaten in the European Championship final by Portugal in Paris.

