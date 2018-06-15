हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mohamed Salah fit to play in FIFA World Cup 2018, says Egypt's coach Hector Cuper

Egypt's coach Hector Cuper on Thursday confirmed at a press conference that forward Mohamed Salah is fit to play in Egypt's first 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Uruguay.

Mohamed Salah fit to play in FIFA World Cup 2018, says Egypt&#039;s coach Hector Cuper
Egypt's Mohamed Salah attends his team's training session in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 14, 2018. EPA-EEF/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Yekaterinburg, Russia: Egypt's coach Hector Cuper on Thursday confirmed at a press conference that forward Mohamed Salah is fit to play in Egypt's first 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Uruguay.

Salah's appearance in their first Group A clash, scheduled for Friday, was in doubt after he sustained a shoulder injury that forced him out of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26.

"He (Salah) has had a very good recovery with special care... I can almost assure he is ready to play unless some last-minute thing unexpectedly comes up," Cuper said at the press conference.

Egypt's coach stressed that Salah has what it takes to be the top scorer of the tournament.

"(Salah's) evolution has been incredible, he is very talented and no one can think he can't achieve an objective of this nature. (Salah) is in the right kind of shape to be the top scorer," said Cuper.

The coach did not reveal whether or not goalkeeper Essam al-Hadary will play against Uruguay; Al-Hadary is set to be, at 45, the oldest player to take part in the World Cup.
The World Cup kicks off later on Thursday with a match pitting Russia, the host, against Saudi Arabia.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Mohamed SalahEgyptHector Cuper

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close