FIFA World Cup

Nigeria vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Nigeria will face Argentina at St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@Argentina

St. Petersburg, Russia: Nigeria, currently on the second position in Group D, will face two-time FIFA World Cup winners Argentina on Tuesday who are currently at the bottom of the points table with just one point.

Argentina, who are on the brink of elimination must win against Nigeria to have any chance of progressing to the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals). The team from Africa too will move to the knockout stages with a win. They can also progress to the next round with a draw depending on the other Group D match between Croatia and Iceland.
 
Argentina will face Nigeria at St. Petersburg Stadium at 11.30 pm.

Watch live streaming of Nigeria vs Argentina match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 in their last game and will fancy their chances against Argentina, who suffered a shock 0-3 thrashing by Croatia. A win against Argentina will guarantee Nigeria a place in the second round.
 
Argentina are the runners-up of the 2014 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil and were expected to breeze through the group stages. But their first match ended in a 1-1 draw with tournament debutants Iceland and then came the humiliating loss to Croatia.  

(With Agency inputs)

