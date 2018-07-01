हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

'Not only a man's game': Russian women play soccer wearing bridal dresses, running shoes - In pics

KAZAN, Russia: Russian women wearing elaborate bridal dresses took to the pitch in the World Cup host city of Kazan on Saturday for a friendly soccer match intended to show their love for the sport. Wearing floor-length white dresses and running shoes, the women split up into teams of five and played 15-minute halves on gravel in front of a small crowd.

"We had a nice appearance but it wasn`t very comfortable," said Gulnaz Sharipova, a player on the winning team who had never played soccer before. 

"It`s not only a man`s game," said Maryana Raznogorskaya, the team`s goalkeeper. "The most important thing is friendship and solidarity." 

The winning team was awarded a replica of the World Cup trophy, made out of flowers. 

This unusual match served as a warm-up for the World Cup`s first action-filled knockout-stage match in which France beat Argentina 4-3 in Kazan. 

Russia is hosting the soccer World Cup for the first time, holding matches in 11 cities. 

