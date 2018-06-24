हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Peru eye FIFA World Cup 2018 exit with a win over Australia

Coach Ricardo Gareca's squad, which suffered two defeats, has maintained the same routine since their arrival in Russia with a morning session followed by a press conference in afternoon. 

Peru players during their national team training session in Moscow, Russia, on June 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira jr

Moscow: Peru's national team training on Saturday at Khimki Stadium in Moscow to prepare for their upcoming duel against Australia, where they are looking to leave the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a victory despite having run out of options for qualifying for the round of 16.

Coach Ricardo Gareca's squad, which suffered two defeats against Denmark and France, has maintained the same routine since their arrival in Russia with a morning session to be followed by a press conference in the afternoon.

The debate in the Peruvian camp now focuses on whether Gareca will continue to lead the national team after reaching the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Peru is at the bottom of Group C with zero points, while France leads with six points, two points ahead of Denmark and five points ahead of Australia.

Peru and Australia are to face off on Tuesday in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi at Fisht Olympic Stadium.

