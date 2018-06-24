FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Colombia 1-0 Poland

Moscow: The third match on Day 11 of FIFA World Cup 2018 sees Poland and Colombia squaring off each other in their Group H clash at the Kazan Arena Stadium. Poland faced backlash following their defeat in the World Cup opener against Senegal. After opening game defeat against Japan, under-pressure Colombia, on the other hand, have their task cut out against wounded Poland on Sunday.
Follow the live match updates:
4 minutes of Stoppage time!
Colombia 1-0 Poland!
40 minute: GOAL!!! Rodriguez curls a ball in the middle to Yerry Mina, who heads it past the goalkeeper. Colombia take the lead.
37 minute: Colombia's Cuadrado nearly had a goal after he cut a defender in the right but his shot was deflected away by the goalkeeper. Corner for Colombia.
34 minute: Cuadrado attempts a shot from distance but hits it wide from the goal. Colombia need to improve their finishing in the final third.
33 minute: Colombia's Quintero chips a poor pass into the box. The Poland defender clears the ball away. Corner for Colombia.
32 minute: Colombia's Aguilar does not look comfortable. He is taken away from the pitch on a stretcher after he strained his left thigh. Uribe replaces him.
Possession
Colombia- 51 percent
Poland- 49 percent
23 minute: Another Corner for Poland. Colombian defender rises to head the ball away. Both teams are trying to settle in and hold possession after a dull start.
18 minute: Corner for Poland. The Colombian defence clears the ball to safety
16 minute: Colombia are pushing hard and opening up Poland's defence but are giving it away with poor finishing.
Both Colombia and Poland need to win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
9 minute: That was close! Colombia are up and attacking and are threatening to take the lead with great first touch passing in the final third.
5 minute: Colombia's Ospina goes down after a nudge, seems to have twisted his ankle.
2 minute: Corner for Poland early in the match. The defence clear the ball.
Kick-off
Lineups
Colombia XI: Ospina, Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Mina, Mojica, Aguilar, Barrios, Cuadrado, Quintero, Rodriguez, Falcao.
Poland XI: Szczesny, Piszczek, Bednarek, Pazdan, Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Goralski, Rybus, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Kownacki.
Colombia's preparations for Sunday's crunch match got overshadowed by a police investigation into death threats made to midfielder Carlos Sanchez after he received a red card in the third minute of Tuesday's 1-2 loss against Japan.
Poland are eighth in the FIFA rankings but lost to Senegal in their opening encounter courtesy a pair of disastrous errors. Senegal's well-drilled backline kept Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski subdued and coach Adam Nawalka will hope his midfield plays with more purpose to boost supply to the country's record goal-scorer.
