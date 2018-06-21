हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Portugal has almost reached FIFA World Cup 2018 knockout round, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) in action against Mehdi Benatia (R), of Morocco, during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary-round match between Portugal and Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Moscow: Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Wednesday that his team had almost advanced to the 2018 World Cup knockout round after beating Morocco 1-0 in the Group B second match.

Ronaldo scored the winner for Portugal in the victory over the Moroccan side and was named the Man of the Match, helping his side top the group with four points.

The Real Madrid forward did not hesitate to state that the Portuguese national A Selecao das Quinas were in a position to qualify for the last 16, saying that the team's goal going forward was to lead Group B.

"The most important thing is to win the match and get the three points, I have scored the goal and I am very happy," the Portuguese superstar said after the win.

Ronaldo netted his fourth goal of the tournament after scoring a hat-trick in Portugal's 3-3 draw against Spain in their opening match last Friday.

In the same group, second-place Iran, which will face third-place Spain later on Wednesday, is one point behind Portugal, while Morocco is the first national team knocked out of the 2018 World Cup.

