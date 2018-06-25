Portugal vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

Portugal take on Iran in their final group stage match at the Mordovia Arena. Iran, who have been resilient in their defence have their task cut out against Cristiano Ronaldo, the striker has scored four goals for Portugal in the World Cup. If Iran manage to beat Portugal they would qualify for the round of 16, while Portugal will be happy with a draw as they lead Iran by one point.
Follow the live match updates here:
40 minute: Ronaldo attempts a shot from distance but hits it directly into the hands of the goalkeeper. Iran have been brilliant so far.
In the other Group B match, Spain levels Morocco, 1-1
31 minute: Yellow card! Raphael Guerreiro gets booked for a bad sliding tackle. Free-kick to Iran.
Possession
Portugal- 80 percent
Iran- 20 percent
26 minute: Iran are defending deep and have kept Ronaldo under control. Ronaldo has had only 12 touches so far. Spain found it hard to break the Iran defence, Portugal are trying to create space up-front. What a match this is turning out to be.
23 minute: Brilliant play by Iran's Azmoun but fails to find a teammate with his through-ball, Portugal goalkeeper plunges onto the pass. That was close!
20 minute: Iran's Hajsafi draws a foul outside the Portugal box. Free-kick to Iran.
16 minute: Free-kick to Portugal. Ronaldo fires the ball into the Iranian wall. Corner for Portugal.
15 minute: Corner for Portugal. The defence clears the ball but concedes a foul outside the box. This could be costly.
9 minute: Iran goalkeeper Beiranvand and Ezatolahi find themselves in a mix-up but Portugal's Joao Mario fails to capitalise as he skies the ball away from the goal.
6 minute: Iran's Jahanbakhsh opens the Portugal defence from the right flank but Amiri kicks the ball wide. Iran waste an opportunity.
5 minute: Iran intercept a pass in the Portugal half but give away possession in the final third.
3 minute: Ronaldo picks up a pass in the Iranian box but hits the ball directly into the hands of the goalkeeper.
Kick-off
Lineups:
Portugal XI: Rui Patrício, Raphaël Guerreiro, José Fonte, Pepe, Cédric Soares, João Mário, William Carvalho, Adrien Silva, Ricardo Quaresma, Cristiano Ronaldo, André Silva.
Iran XI: A. Beiranvand, E. Hajsafi, M. Hosseini, M. Pouraliganji, R. Rezaeian, S. Ezatolahi, M. Taremi, V. Amiri, O. Ebrahimi, A. Jahanbakhsh, S. Azmoun.
Iran beat Morocco 1-0, after an own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz, in their opening match but went down 0-1 to Spain in a gruelling match against Spain. Portugal, on the other hand, depend heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the only goal in their second match against Morocco.
Iran Squad:
Goalkeepers: Amir Abedzadeh, Ali Beiranvand, Rashid Mazaheri.
Defenders: Roozbeh Cheshmi, Ehsan Haji Safi, Majid Hosseini, Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Pejman Montazeri, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian.
Midfielders: Vahid Amiri, Omid Ebrahimi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Masoud Shojaei, Mehdi Torabi.
Forwards: Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Ashkan Dejagah, Saman Ghoddos, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Mehdi Taremi.
Portugal Squad:
Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio, Beto, Anthony Lopes.
Defenders: Cedric Soares, Ricardo Pereira, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Bruno Alves, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui.
Midfielders: Joao Moutinho, Adrien Silva, William Carvalho, Joao Mario, Manuel Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva.
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Quaresma, Goncalo Guedez, Andre Silva, Gelson Martins