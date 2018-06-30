हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Portugal will face Uruguay at Fisht Stadium at 11.30pm.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Sochi, Russia: Superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez will go toe-to-toe when Uruguay and Portugal lock horns in a FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinal on Saturday.

The marquee match will see two teams who repeatedly punch above their weight looking up to their celebrated talismen to deliver the goods and keep the entire bunch together using their reservoir of experience.

Portugal and Uruguay will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match at Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia at 11.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Portugal vs Uruguay match on Sony Ten sports channel.

Portugal`s Ronaldo has scored 85 goals in 153 appearances and looks in inspiring form this time barring the last group game where he missed a penalty and was involved in a VAR influenced decision getting away with a yellow card after pulling down an Iran defender.

At the other end is Suarez with 53 goals from 101 games but numerous controversies behind him including a nine-game international ban for biting Italy`s Giorgio Chiellini four years ago.

Uruguay may have looked disjointed going forward, but they were imposing in defence and hardly gave their rivals a chance in their first two games.

(with Agency inputs)

