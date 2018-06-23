हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Portugal's Jose Fonte says Argentinian defeat shows loaded field at FIFA World Cup

''The fact that Argentina has lost (to Croatia) and faced difficulties (in the two matches) can tell us a lot. It shows how tough the World Cup is. All teams here have many abilities, and there are no easy matches," Jose Fonte said. 

Portugal player Jose Fonte attends a press conference at the Kratovo training camp, in Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Moscow: Portugal's center back Jose Fonte on Friday discussed Argentina's 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, saying that La Albiceleste's difficulties showed how hard it is to win on the World Cup stage.

Argentina fell to Croatia 3-0 in Group D play on Thursday and drew 1-1 against Iceland on June 16.

"The fact that Argentina has lost (to Croatia) and faced difficulties (in the two matches) can tell us a lot. It shows how tough the World Cup is. All teams here have many abilities, and there are no easy matches," he said ahead of Portugal's training session at Kratovo training camp, near the Russian capital.

The Portuguese defender said he was not surprised at the result as his team had played a tough match against Croatia in the UEFA European Championship, struggling against their world-class players and great potential.

Portugal is preparing for its upcoming World Cup match against Iran at Mordovia Arena in the Russian city of Saransk on Monday.

Portugal and Spain lead Group B with four points each, followed by Iran with three and Morocco with zero points.

