FIFA World Cup 2018

Repeating titles hard, Germany eye good start against Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2018: Joachim Low

Low explained that there were a lot of changes between World Cup tournaments, including among players, but said that Die Mannschaft was still working towards a win.

German head coach Joachim Low during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Moscow: The coach of Germany, current world champions, on Saturday acknowledged that it was hard to repeat as World Cup champions and that his squad wanted to have a good start in their World Cup debut against Mexico.

Speaking at a press conference at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on the eve of the Mexico clash, Joachim Low stressed that a repeat World Cup title would be hard to win, but not impossible.

When asked about what he thought of winger Mexican Hirving Lozano, the young rising star of El Tri, Low said he was a great player, but warned that Mexico's other forwards were also dangerous and would present a challenge for Germany.

