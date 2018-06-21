हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Ricardo Gareca says Peru can still qualify for FIFA World Cup knockout round

Ricardo Gareca said that all of Peru's players were in good physical condition, including midfielder Tapia and winger Carrillo, both of whom trained separately over the last three days.

Peru's head coach, Ricardo Gareca, speaks during a press conference in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira jr

Ekaterinburg, Russia: Peru's national soccer team coach, Ricardo Gareca, acknowledged on Wednesday that his team was in a tight spot to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout round as it would need to win the next match against France.

Gareca, who did not reveal his 11-man roster for the next match, said all of Peru's players were in good physical condition, including midfielder Renato Tapia and winger Andre Carrillo, both of whom trained separately over the last three days.

"France has a chance to win the group and the Cup. However, we are accustomed to these situations ... Any team can beat us, but we are in a position that enables us to beat any team," Gareca said in a press conference ahead of Thursday's clash against France.

France and Denmark lead Group C with three points each, while Peru and Australia have zero points.

