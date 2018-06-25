हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Egypt

Both the teams, who have lost their opening two matches and have no chance of advancing to the next stages, aim to exit the mega tournament with a win.

FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Egypt
Twitter/@SaudiNT

MOSCOW: The Day 12 of FIFA World Cup 2018 sees Saudi Arabia and Egypt locking horns in their Group A clash at Volgograd Stadium on Monday. Both the teams, having lost their opening two matches, have no chance of advancing to the next stages. Their aim, however, is to exit the mega football tournament with a win.

Follow the live match updates:

44 minute: Corner for Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Egypt

Half-time!

45 minutes: Goal! Salman Alfaraj levels the score from the penalty spot right before the half time. He goes to the left as the goal keeper makes the wrong decision and dives towards the right. 

2 minutes of Stoppage time

43 minute: The referee rules penalty after Fahad goes down in the Egyptian penalty box. The decision stays after being reviewed by VAR.

What a save it was by Egypt's 45-year-old Essam Elhadary, the oldest player in the World Cup 2018.

40 minute: Fahad Al Muwallad's shot is palmed away by Egyptian goal keeper and the ball hits the cross bar and lands outside to the relief of his team. The goal keeper guessed correctly and dived to the right to make the crucial save

38 minute: Penalty! Hand ball by Ahmed Fathi. Saudi Arabia look to equalise

36 minute: Close try by Saudi's Salman. Opss! The ball takes a wide angle from post

32 minute: To increase Egypt's lead, Salah pushes in a lovely pass but Trezeguet shoots the ball above the goal post

In the other Group A match it's Uruguay 2-0 Russia

29 minute: Saudi Arabia chip in another hit from a distance but it's wide from the goal post

26 minute: Saudi's, on the other hand, still looking for that once scope of making their debut goal in their exit match

24 minute: Salah moves to the goal post once again. Alas! fails to take Egypt ahead by 2 goals

21 minute: GOAL! Salah puts Egypt ahead. He calmly lobs the ball above the Saudi Arabia goal keeper Essam El Hadary

Saudi Arabia have 53 per cent possession while Egypt have 43 per cent

20 minute: Salah once again tries to breach the Saudi's defence but is ruled off-side.

19 minute: Mohamad Salah trying hard to put Egypt ahead. But Saudi Arabia defences holding tight

15 minute: Saudi Arabia launch an attack. It is a good move stretching the Egyptian defence but Salem's shot is over the crossbar

In the other Group A match, Uruguay have taken a lead. Uruguay 1-0 Russia

11 minute: Free kick to Saudi Arabia

8 minute: Again a good move from Saudi Arabia down the left flank. But the cross is intercepted and it's a corner which is easily cleared by the Egyptians

6 minute: Saudi Arabia try to attack from a distance but hit the ball wide

2 minute: It is a scrappy start to the match with the ball being played in the midfield. Nothing much to differentiate between the two teams right now

Kick-off

Lineups

Egypt XI: Essam El Hadary, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Fathi, Tarek Hamed, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Abdelshafy, Mohamed El Neny, Abdalla Said, Trezeguet

Saudi Arabia XI: Yasser Almosailem, Osama Hawsawi, Mohammed Alburayk, Salman Alfaraj, Hatan Bahbir, Yasir Al Shahrani, Abdullah Otayf, Hussain Al Moqahwi, Salem Al Dossari, Fahad Al Muwallad, Motaz Hawsawi

With their talismanic forward Mohammed Salah struggling with his fitness following a rather hurried return from a left shoulder dislocation, Egypt have struggled in the two matches they played so far. Playing without Salah in their campaign against mighty Uruguay, the Egyptians gave a good account of themselves in a 0-1 loss to the two-time World Cup winners. Salah's presence in Egypt's second group match against Russia failed to lift the seven-time African champions as they crashed to a 1-3 defeat.

The Saudis have fared no better. They were thrashed 0-5 by hosts Russia in the tournament opener, which prompted authorities back home to call for punishments and sanctions against the players. The Saudis displayed markedly better in their second match before conceding a narrow 0-1 loss to Uruguay.

Egypt full squad:

Goalkeepers - Sherif Ekramy, Essam El Hadary, Mohamed Elshenawy

Defenders - Mohamed Abdelshafy, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Elmohamady, Ahmed Fathi, Ali Gabr, Mahmoud Hamdy, Ahmed Hegazy, Samir Saad

Midfielders - Omar Gaber, Tarek Hamed, Sam Morsy, Abdalla Said, Trezeguet

Forwards - Kahraba, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah, Shikabala, Ramadan Sobhy, Amr Warda

Saudi Arabia full squad:

Goalkeepers - Yasser Almosailem, Abdullah Almuaiouf, Mohammed Alowais

Defenders - Ali Albulayhi, Mohammed Alburayk, Mansour Alharbi,Yasir Alshahrani, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Othman

Midfielders - Salem Aldawsari, Salman Alfaraj, Taiseer Aljassam, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Abdulmalek Alkhaibri, Hussain Almoqahwi, Yahia Alsherhri, Hatan Bahbir, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf

Forwards - Fahad Almuwallad, Mohamed Alsahlawi, Muhannad Asiri

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupFIFAWorld Cup 2018Saudi ArabiaEgypt

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close