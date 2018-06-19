हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse praises Sadio Mane ahead of Fifa World Cup 2018 duel with Poland

"Sadio Mane is a unique player, unmatched by any other Senegalese player," Cisse said at a press conference.

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse attends a press conference in Moscow, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENARE

Moscow: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse on Monday praised the talent of Liverpool winger Sadio Mane on the eve of the team's first 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Poland in Group H.

Cisse, who as a player in the 2002 World Cup led Senegal to knock out defending champion France and reach the quarterfinals, said he was convinced his squad would play in top form in Tuesday's game.

"Sadio Mane is a unique player, unmatched by any other Senegalese player," Cisse, the only African coach of the entire tournament, said at a press conference.

"He is unique because no one can stop him. For me, he is already one of the best in the world," Cisse added.

He said that the team needs to put in a good performance against Poland and show that their hard work over the last three years has brought back positive results.

When asked about Poland star Robert Lewandowski, Cisse said Senegal has no "special plan" for stopping the Bayern Munich striker.

Senegal captain Cheikhou Kouyate, meanwhile, highlighted the work the team has been doing, especially in the last two weeks.

"The team is ready to play against Poland, we must convey our joy to the Senegalese people," Kouyate explained.

