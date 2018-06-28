Senegal vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

Moscow: The Day 15 of FIFA World Cup 2018 sees an encounter between Senegal and Colombia in their Group H match at Samara Arena Stadium on Thursday. After throwing away their lead twice in the last game, the West Africans will now have their task cut out when they take on Colombia in a decisive Group H clash.
Follow the live match updates:
30 minute: Substitution for Colombia. Muriel replaces James Rodriguez
28 minute: Senegal make a good move but again a good defence by the Colombian goalkeeper Ospina
25 minute: A close miss by Colombian player Quintero who took a shot after getting a free kick but the ball bounces over the bar
22 minute: Senegal look threatening. They have been attempting to reach the Colombian goal post
20 minute: Free kick for Senegal which is comfortably cleared by the Colombian goalkeeper
18 minute: Referee rules no penalty after VAR says it's not a foul
16 minute: Senegal earn a penalty, referee seeks VAR review
14 minute: Good passes by Senegal players with one almost targets the Colombia net but no, it's a miss. The Colombian goalkeeper comes to the rescue
11 minute: Free kick for Colombia and a good save by the Senegal goalkeeper
8 minute: Free kick for Senegal. The player whips the ball but it is cleared by the Colombian goalkeeper
5 minute: Both Colombia and Senegal are going at a moderate pace
2 minute: Senegal get the match started. They just need a draw to advance to the round of 16 while Colombia look to win
Kickoff!
Lineups
Senegal XI: Khadim Ndiaye, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Salif Sane, Cheikhou Kouyate, Sadio Mane, Youssouf Sabaly, Ismaila Sarr, Mbaye Niang, Keita Balde, Lamine Gassama
Colombia XI: David Ospina, Santiago Arias, Carlos Sanchez, Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez, Juan Cuadrado, Yerry Mina, Mateus Uribe, Johan Mojica, Juan Quintero, Davinson Sanchez
Senegal could have ensured their passage to the round of 16 in Sunday's second group match against Japan but after playing out a 2-2 draw, they need now a draw to advance but if Colombia win, they will advance at Senegal's expense if Japan avoid defeat against Poland in Volgograd at the same time. A draw would also do for Colombia but only if Japan lose.
Japan and Senegal lead the group on four points while Colombia are one behind after their resounding 3-0 win over Poland in Kazan on Sunday.
Senegal full squad:
Goalkeepers - Abdoulaye Diallo, Khadim N’Diaye, Alfred Gomis
Defenders - Kalidou Koulibaly, Kara Mbodji, Youssouf Sabaly, Saliou Ciss, Salif Sane, Lamine Gassama, Moussa Wague
Midfielders - Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikh N’Doye, Alfred N’Diaye, Badou N’Diaye
Forwards - Sadio Mane, M’Baye Niang, Moussa Sow, Mame Biram Diouf, Moussa Konate, Keita Balde, Diafra Sakho, Ismaila Sarr
Colombia full squad:
Goalkeepers - Jose Cuadrado, David Ospina, Camilo Vargas
Defenders - Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Zapata, Farid Diaz
Midfielders - Abel Aguilar, Wilmar Barrios, Juan Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Quintero, James Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe
Forwards - Carlos Bacca, Miguel Borja, Radamel Falcao, Jose Izquierdo, Luis Muriel