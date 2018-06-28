हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

Senegal vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Senegal will face Colombia at Samara Arena on Thursday.

Senegal vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic courtesy: IANS

Samara, Russia: Senegal and Colombia battle to secure their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) as both the team are on the second and third place in Group H with four and three points respectively.

Colombia are catching up in the group after their resounding 3-0 win over Poland in Kazan on Sunday. Senegal and Colombia will face each other at Samara Arena, Samara, Russia at 7.30 pm.

Watch live streaming of Senegal vs Colombia match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

Senegal could have qualified for round of 16 on Sunday when they faced Japan but they failed to secure a spot after the 2-2 draw.

Now, a draw would also do for Colombia on the expense of Japan losing against Poland. The match is crucial for both the teams as they will eye to qualify for the knockout round.

(with Agency inputs)

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018FIFAfootballSenegalColombia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close