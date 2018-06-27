हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

Serbia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Serbia will face Brazil for the final Group E match on Wednesday.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow, Russia: Brazil are already leading the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E with 4 points and will try to advance as toppers from the group. A win or even a draw at the very least could seal a spot for Brazil in the knockout round.

For Serbia, a win would guarantee their progress although a draw could see them through if Switzerland lose to Costa Rica by more than one goal in the other group game. Serbia will face Brazil at Spartak Arena, Moscow, Russia at 11.30 pm.

Watch live streaming of Serbia vs Brazil match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

The five-time World Cup winners` most expensive player in the world, Neymar, has not lived up to the hype and broke down in tears after the last-gasp win over Costa Rica. Serbia, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a deflating 1-2 loss to Switzerland. 

(With Agency inputs)

