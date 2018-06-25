FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Morocco 1-1 Spain

MOSCOW: The Day 12 of FIFA World Cup 2018 sees Spain and Morocco squaring off with each other in their Group B match at Kaliningrad Stadium on Monday. Superior Spain take on Morocco with the former eyeing for a point in their final Group B game to see themselves into the knockout stage of the mega football tournament.
Follow the live match updates:
40 minute: Free kick for Spain but Moroccan defence manages to clear the ball
Meanwhile, in the other Group B game, Portugal and Iran are goalless
37 minute: Corner for Spain but Busquets heads it over the bar. It is still Spain 1-1 Morocco
34 minute: Spain manage to get a corner following a spell of pressure on Morocco
With 32 minutes into the game, 4 Moroccans booked with Yellow card
30 minute: Morocco get another Yellow card, Da Costa is booked for fouling Isco. Moroccan captain Boussoufa gets a Yellow card for arguing with the referee
28 minute: Yellow card for Nordin Amrabat for a dangerous challenge on Sergio Ramos
25 minutes down the line, Spain have 75 per cent possession while Morocco have 25 per cent possession
24 minute: Morocco launch a fast counter as Khalid Boutaib dodges pass the Spanish defence but shoots straight at goal keeper David De Gea
23 minute: Corner for Spain but Pique's header is easily saved by Moroccan goal keeper Munir
20 minute: Yellow card for Karim El Ahmadi for a foul on Busquets
18 minute: Goal! Spain's Iniesta weaves through the Moroccan defence and passes the ball to Isco, who blasts the ball from the six-yard line into the roof of the net
Morocco scores its first goal of the 2018 World Cup after a misunderstanding between Iniesta and Sergio Ramos
13 minute: Goal! Morocco take lead. Khalid Boutaïb shoots it through the legs of the Spanish goal keeper after a defensive blunder
8 minute: Isco and Ramos fouled. Ramos gets into a heated argument with Iran's El Ahmadi
5 minute: Spain win a corner
4 minute: Spain slowly build up the attack but Isco shoots straight at the Moroccan goal keeper Mohamedi
2 minute: Morocco launch the first raid on Spanish goal post, Ziyech's cross goes out of play
Kick-off
Lineups
Spain XI: De Gea, Carvajal, Pique, Ramos, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Thiago; Silva, Iniesta, Isco, Diego Costa
Morocco XI: Munir, Hakimi, Da Costa, Saiss, Dirar, El Ahmadi, Boussoufa, Amrabat, Belhanda, Ziyech, Boutaib
The Spanish currently share leadership of their group with Portugal, who will also reach the last 16 with a draw against Iran. Both the Spanish and Portuguese have the same number of points and the same goal difference and if that is still the case after Monday's matches, their positions would be decided by the number of yellow cards each side has seen so far in Russia. The Spanish struggled to break down Iran in their recent 1-0 win in Kazan and Hierro needs midfielders such as David Silva, Andres Iniesta and Isco to try and get closer to the Morocco penalty area. Diego Costa has been Spain's main threat so far with 3 of the 4 goals they have scored so far in Russia.
Morocco, on the other hand, showed in their games against Iran and Portugal that they are a tough side to face, but that they lack punch in attack. That lack of a threat has seen them fail to take the chances which could have given their World Cup a very different storyline than an early ticket home and the Spanish will have to be careful of being caught on the break as they seek to control possession. In theory, Spain could suffer a narrow defeat and still make the last 16 if Portugal beat Iran or that game ends in a low scoring draw.
Spain full squad:
Goalkeepers - Kepa Arrizabalaga, David De Gea, Pepe Reina
Defenders - Jordi Alba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Monreal, Nacho, Odriozola, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos
Midfielders - Marco Asensio, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Isco, Koke, Thiago, Saul, David Silva, Lucas Vasquez
Forwards - Iago Aspas, Diego Costa, Rodrigo
Morocco full squad:
Goalkeepers - Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti, Mounir El Kajoui, Yassine Bounou
Defenders - Medhi Benatia, Romain Saiss, Manuel Da Costa, Badr Benoun, Nabil Dirar, Achraf Hakimi, Hamza Mendyl
Midfielders - Mbark Boussoufa, Hakim Ziyech, Karim El Ahmadi, Youssef Ait Bennasser, Sofyan Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Faycal Fajr, Amine Harit
Forwards - Khalid Boutaib, Aziz Bouhaddouz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Nordin Amrabat, Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez