FIFA World Cup

Spain vs Russia FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Spain and Russia will face each other at Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Moscow, Russia: Spain will face host Russia on Sunday for their FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match. Spain, who have been the Group B topper with 5 points beat Iran 1-0 and drew 3-3 with Portugal in their opening rounds. They also drew 2-2 with Morocco and managed to secure the top spot in their group. 

Russia, on the other hand, have been a performing team after they beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the first match of FIFA World Cup 2018. They managed to defeat Egypt 3-0 but couldn't get past Uruguay who mauled the host 3-0.

Spain and Russia will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia at 7.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Spain vs Russia match on Sony Ten sports channel.

Diego Costa has been Spain's top scorer here with three goals but the 2010 champions probably face their toughest test yet against Russia here on Sunday.

The host nation also have a tough task to get past the Spanish, especially after Uruguay exposed their weaknesses in their last group match.

(With Agency inputs)

