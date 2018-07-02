हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Spain's Andres Iniesta quits international football after his team crashed out of FIFA World Cup

Spanish star footballer Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from international football after Russia knocked Spain 4-3 on penalties out of FIFA World Cup 2018.

Spanish star footballer Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from international football after Russia knocked Spain 4-3 on penalties out of FIFA World Cup 2018. The same was confirmed by international media hours after the world cup clash between Russia and Spain.

The star midfielder was not part of the playing squad in the first half of the match at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. He came to the field in the second half when the match was tied 1-1 between Russia and Spain.

Notably, Iniesta had already announced his retirement from the Barcelona team earlier this year. In April, Iniesta had announced that he would bid adieu to Barcelona at the end of this season, thus ending his 22-year-long association with the Camp Nou.

Earlier reports had said that post FIFA World Cup, Iniesta would not be staying in Europe and would move to Japan to join football club, Vissel Kobe.

"This World Cup could be my last appearance but, once it's over, everything will be analysed. I will start in Japan and we'll see the circumstances," goal.com had quoted Iniesta as saying.

