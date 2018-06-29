हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Spain's Dani Carvajal slams criticism of La Roja's FIFA World Cup campaign

"I think we were criticized too much. After all, we have not lost in two years, we won the group, something not many teams can say," Carvajal said.

Spain's player Dani Carvajal attends a press conference held in Krasnodar, Russia, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Krasnodar, Russia: Spain's defender Dani Carvajal on Thursday said La Roja have been excessively criticized throughout their round-robin run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Spain played to a 3-3 draw in their first Group B clash against Portugal then won against Iran 1-0 before sealing their round-of-16 berth playing to a 2-2 draw against Morocco.

"I think we were criticized too much. After all, we have not lost in two years, we won the group, something not many teams can say," Carvajal said at a press conference.

"That (our) play has not been good, and we could have done more, no one (doubts this), but if (Spanish media) question(s) us that much, this does not do any good to us," said the 26-year-old Real Madrid right-back. "We want to please the whole country and we will fight for that."

"It is obvious that we have to be self-critical, but it's clear also that there is no easy opponent in a World Cup; any opponent will make things difficult," Carvajal concluded.

