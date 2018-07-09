हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Spain

Spanish Football Federation appoint Luis Enrique as coach

President of the federation Luis Rubiales announced the appointment of head coach and sporting director during a press conference on Monday.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Madrid: The president of Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales confirmed the appointment of Luis Enrique as Spain's new national team coach on Monday during a press conference. The federation had earlier on Monday appointed Jose Francisco Molina as the new sporting director for Spain.

The new head coach of Spain's national team needed to be a person of strong character, President of Spain's Football Federation Luis Rubiales said during a press conference. "What we are looking for is an undeniable leader in the dressing room, who sets a pattern and that no one deviates from that pattern, and that is the selection of the future we have devised," he added.

A former midfielder for Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and Barcelona, Luis Enrique won two Liga titles, one Champions League and three King's Cups as Barca coach between 2014 and 2017. On the other hand, Molina, 47, is a former Spanish national goalkeeper and also played for Atletico Madrid and Deportivo de la Coruna.

The appointment comes after Fernando Hierro stepped down from the post of Spain's coach on Sunday. Hierro took charge of the team during the World Cup in Russia.

Luis Enrique replaced Julen Lopetegui who was sacked after he agreed to take over as Real Madrid manager on a three-year contract after the World Cup. Former goalkeeper Lopetegui spent a season as coach of Real’s B-team Castilla from 2008-09 before taking over as Spain Under-19 manager in 2010.

(with inputs from Reuters)

