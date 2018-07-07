हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Sweden vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

The Three Lions have not progressed beyond the quarter-final stage since 1990. Sweden, on the other hand, playing their fifth quarter-final after 1994, have advanced to the last four in three of their previous four quarters match (1938, 1958 and 1994), losing only to Germany (2-1) in 1934. 

England take on Sweden in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup at the Samara Arena on Saturday. 

Follow the live match updates here: 

13 minute: Sweden's Viktor Claesson fires a shot from distance but clouds the ball away from the goal. 

10 minute: Harry Kane chips the ball towards the Sweden box, in an attempt to find Sterling but the ball gets cleared by a Sweden defender. 

 7 minute: England's Dele Alli makes a threatening run up-front but miscues his pass. That was close. 

Kick-off!

 

 

Lineups

England XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson; Kieran Trippier, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli, Ashley Young; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane. 

Sweden XI: Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Ola Toivonen, Marcus Berg.

The Three Lions have not progressed beyond the quarter-final stage since 1990. Sweden, on the other hand, playing their fifth quarter-final after 1994, have advanced to the last four in three of their previous four quarters match (1938, 1958 and 1994), losing only to Germany (2-1) in 1934. 

England have looked threatening from set-pieces, scoring nine goals from penalties, corners or free-kick. While strikers Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard have had their chances in the tournament so far but England will heavily rely on Harry Kane, who has scored six goals in three games, to deliver in the final third against a clinical Swedish defence. 

Full squad:

England: 

Goalkeepers- Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope. 

Defenders- Phil Jones, Gary Cahill, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Danny Rose, Ashley Young, John Stones, Harry Maguire. 

Midfielders- Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli. 

Forwards- Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck.

Sweden: 

Goalkeepers- Robin Olsen, Karl-Johan Johnsson. 

Defenders - Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Filip Helander, Emil Krafth, Pontus Jansson.

Midfielders - Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Gustav Svensson, Oscar Hiljemark, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Rohden, Jimmy Durmaz. 

Forwards - Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen, John Guidetti, Isaac Kiese-Thelin.

