FIFA World Cup

Sweden vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Sweden and Switzerland will face each other at St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

St. Petersburg, Russia: Group F topper with six points, Sweden will face Switzerland here on Tuesday for their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match. Sweden has been in a clinical form since they beat South Korea and Mexico 1-0 and 3-0 respectively. While they couldn't win against Germany, but managed to grab the top spot after Germany was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in the opening round match against South Korea.

The Swiss may lack quality up front, but sound organization and teamwork have enabled them to overcome their shortcomings, although they are bound to be tested by the absence of their captain Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schar.   

Sweden and Switzerland will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match at St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia at 7.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Sweden vs Switzerland match on Sony Ten sports channel.

Like the Swiss, the Swedes have gone about their campaign with a brisk, businesslike efficiency, with their only blip coming in their last-minute 2-1 loss to Germany, which was bracketed by victories over South Korea and Mexico. Both teams escaped the group stages with a minimum of fuss, scoring five goals each.

The group stages have shown that Sweden may be content to block the spaces in midfield without pressing too high and try to pinch a goal on the counter as they look to match or better their run to the semi-finals in 1994.

(With Agency inputs)

