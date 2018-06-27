हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

Switzerland vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Switzerland will face Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Studium on Wednesday.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: Costa Rica have failed to enter Round of 16 and will play for pride for their final match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E against the fancied Switzerland. Switzerland will be aiming for a pre-quarterfinal berth when they face the already eliminated Costa Rica on Wednesday.

A win or even a draw will be enough for Switzerland to book themselves a ticket for the knockout stages. Switzerland will face Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia at 11.30 pm.

Watch live streaming of Switzerland vs Costa Rica match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

Switzerland have four points -- the same as Brazil who are at the top of the table with a better goal difference. Serbia, who play Brazil at the same time, have three points.

Costa Rica, on their part, have nothing to lose and will be eyeing nothing but just a consolation win which might end Switzerland's run in the tournament.

Quarter-finalists in the 2014 Brazil World Cup, Costa Rica have lost seven of their last nine matches and scored only five goals in the process.

