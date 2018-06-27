हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

Switzerland vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2018 match live updates

The Swiss team would look to continue their good form after a 2-1 win over Serbia and a remarkable 1-1 draw against Brazil. However, Costa Rica, who lost both their opening group games, will fancy a consolation win over Switzerland. 

Switzerland vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2018 match live updates
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow:  Switzerland face Costa Rica in their final Group E match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Wednesday. Switzerland, who are on four points,  will be happy with a win or even a draw to book a spot in the round of 16. Costa Rica, on the other hand, will play for pride as they are already knocked out of the World Cup.  

Follow the live match updates here:

7 minute: Costa Rica's Colindres picks up a pass near the box but clouds the ball away. 

6 minute:  That was close! The Costa Rican players are up and attacking with three shots on target in less than a minute. Switzerland look sloppy in the midfield, they need to be careful here. 

4 minute: Shaqiri finds space on the right-flank and passes it to a teammate in this box but his shot is blocked by the Costa Rican defender. 

2 minute: Free-kick to Switzerland in a dangerous position. Shaqiri shoots the ball wide from the Costa Rican goal. 

Kick-off

Lineups 

Switzerland XI:  Sommer; Rodriguez, Akanji, Schar, Lichtsteiner; Xhaka, Behrami; Embolo, Dzemaili, Shaqiri; Gavranovic.

Costa Rica XI:  Navas; Oviedo, Waston, Gonzalez, Acosta, Gamboa; Guzman, Borges; Ruiz, Campbell, Colindres. 

The Swiss team would look to continue their good form after a 2-1 win over Serbia and a remarkable 1-1 draw against Brazil. However, Costa Rica, who lost both their opening group games, will fancy a consolation win over Switzerland. 

Squads:

Switzerland: 

Goalkeepers - Roman Buerki, Yvon Mvogo, Yann Sommer.

Defenders - Manuel Akanji, Johan Djourou, Nico Elvedi, Michael Lang, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Francois Moubandje, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer. 

Midfielders - Valon Behrami, Blerim Dzemaili, Gelson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber.

Forwards - Josip Drmic, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, Mario Gavranovic

Costa Rica:

Goalkeepers - Keylor Navas, Patrick Pemberton, Leonel Moreira.

Defenders - Giancarlo Gonzalez, Johnny Acosta, Christian Gamboa, Bryan Oviedo, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, Ronald, Matarrita, Ian Smith.

Midfielders - Celso Borges, Christian Bolaños, Randall Azofeifa, Yeltsin Tejeda, David Guzman, Rodney Wallace, Daniel Colindres.

Forwards - Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Marco Ureña, Johan Venegas.

 

 

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupWorld Cup 2018FIFASwitzerland vs Costa RicaXherdan ShaqiriGranit XhakaSwitzerland

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close