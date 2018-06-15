हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay coach says 'happy to face Egypt with Mohamed Salah'

Uruguay national soccer team coach Oscar Tabarez attends a press conference at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Yekaterinburg, Russia: Uruguay's national soccer team coach, Oscar Washington Tabarez, on Thursday said that he would be happy if Egypt's head coach, Hector Cuper of Argentina, plays Mohamed Salah in the teams' debut FIFA World Cup match.

Salah's appearance in Egypt's first Group A clash, scheduled for Friday, was in doubt after he sustained a shoulder injury that forced him out of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26, but Cuper said on Thursday that the team's star is ready to play.

"Regarding Salah being able to play, I would be happy for the player after these circumstances (to play) in a dream match ... This (possibility) awakens (team) solidarity. This is not the first time this has happened in (the) soccer (world)," Tabarez said at a press conference.

"I do not know actually (if he is going to play) because his recovery process took place privately in England and I cannot know," Tabarez added.

Tabarez also remembered when he first met Cuper in 1991: at that time the Pharaohs' skipper was still just a player and a much younger 40-something Tabarez was Boca Junior's coach.

"That year when I coached Boca, he (Cuper) was a player. Then he started his coaching career. He is a disciple of Carlos Griguol, who led (underdogs) to defeat (favorites)," Tabarez said.

Must Watch

