हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

Uruguay sweat it out for FIFA World Cup 2018 clash with Saudi Arabia

Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez appeared certain of his starting lineup for defence, goalkeeper and up front, with the big question lying in the midfield.

Uruguay sweat it out for FIFA World Cup 2018 clash with Saudi Arabia
Uruguayan players Lucas Torreira (L), Edison Cavani (C) and Jonathan Urretaviscaya rest following a training session in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Nizhny Novgorod: Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez led his national team's training session on Monday ahead of their second match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in which they are to take on Saudi Arabia in Group A.

Midfielder Lucas Torreira, forward Edison Cavani, and right winger Jonathan Urretaviscaya took part in the session, held behind closed doors in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Coach Tabarez appeared certain of his starting lineup for defence, goalkeeper and up front, with the big question lying in the midfield.

His four young starters - Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Nahitan Nandez - got stuck in the first half of the match against Egypt on Friday.

However, Uruguay received a much-needed jolt of electricity after Tabarez brought in the more-experienced Carlos Sanchez and Cristian "Cebolla" Rodriguez, but the coach still 48 hours left to make a final decision.

Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 after defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored on a header in the 89th minute, sealing the South American team's first World Cup opening victory in 48 years.

Uruguay is to face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, which lost to hosts Russia 5-0 on June 14 in the opening match of the tournament.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Oscar TabarezEdison CavaniJose Maria Gimenez

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close