New Delhi: Chinese football clubs have started an outlandish bidding war to land England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.

According to reports, both Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Beijing Guoan have offered Rooney closed to £700k-a-week deal to join the Chinese Super League.

Evidently, the nouveau riche league has managed to lured away some big names from European leagues, with Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Oscar being their latest scalp.

The former Sau Paulo FC and Internacional player joined Shanghai SIPG in a reported reported £60 million deal, with a £400k per week salary.

If Rooney say yes to such a move, then the 31-year-old will become one of the highest paid players in the world, as he could easily earn upto £700k a week. He currently draws a weekly salary of £300k.

Rooney is understood to have already rejected the offer from Guoan last summer itself, but Evergrande's case is different.

Evergrande are possibly the richest club in China, and is currently coach by World Cup winner Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Meanwhile, Chinese Football Association is planning to lower the number of overseas players allowed on domestic teams from five to four in an effort to cool the red-hot market for foreign talent.

The league itself has splashed out more than $400 million on domestic and foreign players this year after President Xi Jinping laid out his vision of turning the country into a football powerhouse.