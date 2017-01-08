Cristiano Ronaldo emerges as heavy favourite to win 2016 FIFA Best Player award
Besides Ronaldo and Messi, French and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann also shortlisted in the Best FIFA Men's Player Award category.
New Delhi: Portugal and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to win the 2016 Best FIFA Men's Player award.
Ronaldo, 31, has already won the Ballon d'Or award, and in all probably beat his great rival Lionel Messi to the top award tomorrow.
In an exceptional year, the former Manchester United player helped Portugal win the Euro and Real Madrid to yet another UEFA Champions League title.
In contrast, Argentina and Barcelons superstar Messi had a quiet 2012, and was clearly overshadowed by Ronaldo.
Besides Ronaldo and Messi, French and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann also shortlisted in the Best FIFA Men's Player Award category.
For the record, last year, FIFA opted to go solo in awarding the best player after ending its six-year collaboration with magazine France Football.
The annual FIFA gala will be tomorrow in Zurich with Hollywood star Eva Longoria hosting the event.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Who will be benefited from Samajwadi Party feud?
- Why there is no strict action against molestation of women?
- Mulayam Singh Yadav denies any tiff within Samajwadi party
- Rapid increase in number of diabetes cases in India - Report
- Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang arrested allegedly for raping a minor girl
- Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said
- ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted
- Heart disease: Five simple ways to prevent it!
- Good news for BJP! Party sweeps Madhya Pradesh Municipal Elections
Top Videos
-
After SC verdict, why are politicians targeting religious minorities during UP campaigns?
-
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: PM Modi woos young NRIs, talks of 'brain gain' and fight against graft
-
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Amar Singh to meet Election Commission in Delhi
-