Cristiano Ronaldo emerges as heavy favourite to win 2016 FIFA Best Player award

New Delhi: Portugal and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to win the 2016 Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Ronaldo, 31, has already won the Ballon d'Or award, and in all probably beat his great rival Lionel Messi to the top award tomorrow.

In an exceptional year, the former Manchester United player helped Portugal win the Euro and Real Madrid to yet another UEFA Champions League title.

In contrast, Argentina and Barcelons superstar Messi had a quiet 2012, and was clearly overshadowed by Ronaldo.

Besides Ronaldo and Messi, French and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann also shortlisted in the Best FIFA Men's Player Award category.

For the record, last year, FIFA opted to go solo in awarding the best player after ending its six-year collaboration with magazine France Football.

The annual FIFA gala will be tomorrow in Zurich with Hollywood star Eva Longoria hosting the event.