English Premier League 2017-18 – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue

With transfer records been shattered owing to huge amount of money have been splashed to rope in players, analysts speculate that the 25th edition of the coveted league can bring about sone of the fiercest battle to the EPL title.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 12:07
English Premier League 2017-18 – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue
Reuters

New Delhi: The stage is set, the players are all geared up as the new season of the English Premier League kicks-off tonight at the Emirates Stadium with the first match between newly crowned Community Shield winner Arsenal and former EPL title holder Leicester City. Later into the Saturday night, defending champions Chelsea will host Burnley with an aim to get off to a good start in their title-defense campaign, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will travel down to Falmer Stadium to play against league debutants Brighton.  

With transfer records been shattered owing to huge amount of money have been splashed to rope in players, analysts speculate that the 25th edition of the coveted league can bring about some of the fiercest battle to the EPL title.

English Premier League matches for Saturday:

Arsenal vs Leicester City, Emirates Stadium at 12:15 am IST

Watford vs Liverpool, Vicarage Road at 5:00 pm IST

Everton vs Stoke City, Goodison Park at 7:30 pm IST

Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield, Selhurst Park at 7:30 pm IST

Southampton vs Swansea City, St. Mary's Stadium at 7:30 pm IST

West Brom vs AFC Bournemouth, the Hawthorns at 7:30 pm IST

Chelsea vs Burnley, Stamford Bridge, at 7:30 pm IST

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City, Falmer Stadium at 10:00 pm IST

 

Which are the English Premier League matches that will be telecast on TV?

The English Premier League matches that will be telecast on TV are – Arsenal vs Leicester City, Watford vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Burnley and Brighton vs Manchester City.

 

Which are the channels that will do a live telecast of the English Premier League matches?

The English Premier League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD 1

 

Where can one watch the Live Streaming of the English Premier League Matches?

One can watch the Live Streaming of English Premier League matches on Hotstar.  

EPL 2017-18EPLEnglish Premier League 2017-18Englaish Premier LeagueEPL ListingsEPL Matches for SaturdayEnglish Premier League matches for SaturdayFootball Newssports news

