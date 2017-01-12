FIFA Ranking: Lionel Messi's Argentina remain top; India gain 6 places

New Delhi: Lionel Messi`s Argentina remain top of the FIFA world rankings published on Thursday. La Albiceleste have 1634, which is 90 points more than second-placed and South American neighbours Brazil.

World champions Germany occupy third spot with 1433, ahead of South American champions Chile (1404) and Belgium (1368), Colombia (1345), France (1305), European champions Portugal (1229), Uruguay (1187) and Spain (1166) complete the top ten.

With sparse international football action happening, the next 10 positions also remained unchanged with Switzerland, Wales, England, Croatia, Poland, Italy, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru and Ecuador making the numbers.

Saudi Arabia gained six places to break into top 50, and are now 48th. Another team from AFC, Australia was other team which get a sizeable jump, of three places at 44.

Egypt (35), Romania (38) and Nigeria (50) gained one places each, even as Tunisia (36), Algeria (39), Serbia (45), Japan (46), Denmark (47) and Congo DR (49) dropped a place each.

But the best movers are Suriname (128), gaining 22 places in the list. India (129) and Maldives (145) also gained substantial jumps in the list, with 6 and 9 respectively.