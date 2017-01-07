I-League: Bengaluru FC start title defence in style; minnows Aizawl share spoils with East Bengal

New Delhi: Bengaluru FC started their I-League title defence on a confident note by defeating Shillong Lajong 3-0 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Young Manipuri forward Kumam Udanta scored a goal each on either side of the break to give a two-goal lead, then Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte added the third goal for a comprehensive 3-0 win in front of the home crowd.

The home side, starting as the obvious favourites, didn't waste much time to find the first goal. In the 27th minute, Udanta slotted home a Alwyn George delivery.

The pair came together again in the 69th minute to give the defending champions a two-goal lead, even as skipper Sunil Chhetri dictated the play in the midfield.

In the 80th minute, Ralte killed off the contest with the third goal of the match.

The home side had as many as 17 goal attempts, with nine of those hitting the target, against Lajong's two attempt.

The 2016-17 edition of I-League, however, started with 1-1 draw between Kolkata giants East Bengal and minnows Aizawl FC at Barasat in West Bengal.

The reinstated team from Mizoram proved a match, and deservedly took the lead in first half injury time, albeit an own goal from East Bengal defender Gurwinder Singh.

The visitors could have doubled the lead at the start of the second half, but a woodwork denied Alfred Jaryan a header.

But a stoppage time strike from Ugandan defender Ivan Bukenya gave East Bengal the equaliser.

Here comes the Hero of the Match moment from Barasat Stadium #KEBvAFC #HeroILeague pic.twitter.com/ouJ24bds31 — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) January 7, 2017

Tomorrow, Chennai City will take on Minerva in the early kick-off in Chennai, while Former champions Mohun Bagan host Churchill Brothers FC Goa at Barasat.

In Sunday's another match, Mumbai FC take on DSK Shivajians in Maharashtra Derby.