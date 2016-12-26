Pep Guardiola continues to favor Lionel Messi, says Cristiano Ronaldo still not yet on the Argentine's level

New Delhi: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has continued to favour Lionel Messi in the Barcelona forward's never ending compaison with Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Soon after Barca maanger Luis Enrique called Messi the best, Gaurdiola also echoed the comments saying, “I agree with Luis. Messi is the best, he is definitely the best,” the Spainaird was quoted saying by ESPN.

“He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there.With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo– congratulations to him for the award – I think Messi is on another level,” Guardiola continued.

Recently, after Ronaldo was crowned the winner of prestigious Ballon d'Or, Zinedine Zidane labeled the Portuguese as the best player there ever has been in football.

Ronaldo had recently published a video on his Twitter account, voicing support for suffereing kids in Aleppo amid the Syrian war.

“This is for the children of Syria. We know that you have been suffering a lot. I am a very famous player but you are the true heroes. Don’t lose your hope. The world is with you. We care about you. I am with you,” Ronaldo had said.

The 31-year-old has reportedly donated a generous amount for the welfare of Syrian kids, following merciless attack on Aleppo which has been witnessing horrific fighting between rebels and government forces for four years.