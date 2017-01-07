Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Cristiano Ronaldo's autographed shirt
Regarded as one of the greatest football players ever, Ronaldo won his fourth Ballon d'Or trophy last year.
New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a special Cristiano Ronaldo autographed shirt in Delhi on Saturday.
The red jersey bearing Ronaldo's trademark 'No.7' was presented to Modi by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa.
A gift from PM @antoniocostapm to PM @narendramodi...the Portugal football team's jersey personally autographed by @Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/AwbL1InngN
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 7, 2017
In his media statement, Modi said Portugal's strength in football and the rapid development of the sport in India could form the nucleus of an emerging partnership in sporting disciplines.
Costa is on a seven-day visit to India, and it's reported that sports collaboration has been one of the agendas when the two leaders met today.
The Real Madrid super-star helped his national team to European title last July.
