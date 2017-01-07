close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Cristiano Ronaldo's autographed shirt

Regarded as one of the greatest football players ever, Ronaldo won his fourth Ballon d'Or trophy last year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 23:25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s autographed shirt

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a special Cristiano Ronaldo autographed shirt in Delhi on Saturday.

The red jersey bearing Ronaldo's trademark 'No.7' was presented to Modi by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa.

In his media statement, Modi said Portugal's strength in football and the rapid development of the sport in India could form the nucleus of an emerging partnership in sporting disciplines.

Costa is on a seven-day visit to India, and it's reported that sports collaboration has been one of the agendas when the two leaders met today.

Regarded as one of the greatest football players ever, Ronaldo won his fourth Ballon d'Or trophy last year.

The Real Madrid super-star helped his national team to European title last July.

First Published: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 23:23

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.