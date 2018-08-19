हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018 Day 1 live updates

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 19, 2018 - 08:22
Image Courtesy: PTI

The first day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 19, Sunday. An Indian contingent comprising 804 athletes and officials will look to better their 2014 Incheon Games record.

India had concluded the previous edition (2014) at the eight rank with a tally of 57 medals (11 Gold, 9 Silver, 37 Bronze). China had topped the medals table with a staggering tally of 345 medals (151 gold, 109 silver, 85 Bronze), followed by South Korea with 228 medals (79 gold, 70 silver, 79 bronze) and Japan at third with 200 medals (47 gold, 77 silver, 76 bronze). 

The month-long multi-sport event is being co-hosted by Indonesian cities Jakarta and Palembang. 

Asia's biggest sporting extravaganza will see over 10,000 athletes from 46 nations compete to grab the bragging rights in Asia.

Follow the live updates from Day 1:  

19 August 2018, 08:22 AM

Kabaddi (Women), India vs Japan: India rout Japan with a massive 31-point lead. Complete dominance from the defending champions. Final Score- India 43-12 Japan! 

19 August 2018, 08:01 AM

Kabbadi (Women) - India vs Japan, India continue to dominate Japan, they have a whopping 21-point lead. India 31-10 Japan!

19 August 2018, 07:53 AM

Kabbadi (Women) - India vs Japan, India have got off to a great start, they end the first-half with a massive 11-point lead.  India 19-8 Japan!

19 August 2018, 07:47 AM

Kabbadi (Women) - India vs Japan, India have surged ahead with a 10-point lead.  What a start! India 18-8 Japan.

19 August 2018, 07:42 AM

Kabbadi (Women) - Defending champions India lead Japan 8-6 at the break. 

19 August 2018, 07:37 AM

Kabbadi- India Women take on Japan Women

19 August 2018, 07:00 AM

India's schedule for the day:

Women's Trap Qualification

7:00 am - Shreyasi Singh (Squad 1)

Men's Pair

8:30 am: Malkeet Singh/Gurinder Singh - Heat 1

Women's Pair

8:40 am - Sanjukta Dung/Harpreet Kaur - Heat 1

Women's Basketball Preliminary: Group A

9:00 am - Chinese Taipei vs India

Women's Double Sculls

9:10 am - Sayali Rajendra Shekale/Pooja - Heat 2

Men's Lightweight Four

10:00 am - India - Heat 2

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

10:00 am - India (Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma)

Wrestling (Starts at 12:00 pm)

11:40 am - Sushil Kumar vs Adam Batirov (Men's Freestyle 74kg)

Medal Events (Shooting)

12:00 pm - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

Men's Team Round of 16

1:00 pm - Maldives vs India

2:00 pm: Pawan Kumar vs Vuthy Heng (Men's Freestyle 86kg)

Handball:

3:00 pm - India vs China

3:20 pm - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals

Women's Hockey:

7:00 pm - India vs Indonesia

Close