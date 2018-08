Asian Games 2018 Day 12 live updates

The 12th day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 30, Thursday. India, at the 9th rank, have bagged a total of 54 medals so far, which include 11 Gold, 20 Silver and 23 Bronze medals.

India’s 21-year-old Swapna Barman scripted history by winning Gold in the Women’s Heptathlon event. She became the first Indian Heptathlete to win an Asian Games gold. Swapna notched up 6026 points across the seven events in Heptathlon to finish on top.

The Athletics contingent continued their impressive form as 25-year-old Triple jumper Arpinder Singh clinched Gold with a stunning effort of 16.77m, ending India’s 48-year yellow metal drought in triple jump at the Games. Mohinder Singh Gill had jumped to Gold in the 1970 Thailand Asian Games.

Sprinter Dutee Chand clocked 23.20 seconds to grab the Silver medal in the Women’s 200m. Dutee Chand had also finished second (11.32s) in the 100m at the Games.

Earlier, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won a bronze medal in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles. It was India’s first-ever Asian Games podium finish in the mixed doubles.

In Hockey, the women's team edged past China 1-0, advancing to their first Games final since 1998. India, on the brink to win their second-ever Asian Games gold, take on Japan in the final. India Women’s Hockey had finished on top in the 1982 Games.

Follow the live updates from Day 12: