Asian Games 2018 Day 13 live updates

India, at the 8th rank, have bagged a total of 59 medals so far, which include 13 Gold, 21 Silver and 25 Bronze medals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 31, 2018 - 07:51
Image Courtesy: PTI

The 13th day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 31, Friday. India, at the 8th rank, have bagged a total of 59 medals so far, which include 13 Gold, 21 Silver and 25 Bronze medals.

India’s 27-year-old middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson scripted history by winning Gold in the Men’s 1500m event. He became the first Indian, after 56 years, to win an Asian Games yellow metal in the track event. Johnson had also bagged the silver medal (1:46:35) in the 800m. 

The Indian track- and-field contingent continued their impressive form as Women’s 4x400m relay team sprinted to their fifth-successive Asian Games gold. Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth clocked 3:28:72s to finish on top.

Seasoned discus thrower Seema Punia, who had won Gold in the 2014 Games, had to settle with a Bronze medal with a 62.26 effort. Chitra Unnikrishnan added another Bronze with a timing of 4:12:56 in the Women’s 1500m. India signed off with seven gold, 10 Silver and two Bronze medals, their best-ever show in the track-and-field events since 1951. 

The Men’s Hockey team suffered a 6-7 loss to Malaysia in sudden death and will take on Pakistan for the third-place play-off.  

India went past 2014 Incheon Games’ overall tally of 57 medals with 59 medals in its kitty at the current edition. They will look to better their best-ever performance of 65 medals (14 gold, 17 silver, 34 bronze) in the 2010 Asian Games. 

Follow the live updates from Day 13: 

31 August 2018, 07:51 AM

India's schedule for the day: 

8.00 AM  

Bridge

Men's Pair, Semifinal 3- round 1: Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder.  

Women's Pair, Semifinal 3- round 1: Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia, Marianne Karmakar/Hema Deodar. 

Mixed Pair, Semifinal 3- round 1: Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal. 

