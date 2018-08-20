हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Asian Games 2018 Day 2 live updates

The second day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 20, Monday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 20, 2018 - 08:42
Comments |
Image Courtesy: PTI File Image

The second day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 20, Monday. 

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, 2014 defending champion,  bagged India’s first gold medal in the 65 kg Men’s Freestyle event on Day 1 (Sunday).  He beat Japan’s Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the final round. Earlier, shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar opened the account for India by clinching the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event. They had scored 429.9 to finish third in the final. 

In the 2014 Asian Games, India had concluded the previous edition at the eight rank with a tally of 57 medals (11 Gold, 9 Silver, 37 Bronze). China had topped the medals table with a staggering tally of 345 medals (151 gold, 109 silver, 85 Bronze), followed by South Korea with 228 medals (79 gold, 70 silver, 79 bronze) and Japan at third with 200 medals (47 gold, 77 silver, 76 bronze). 

The month-long multi-sport event is being co-hosted by Indonesian cities Jakarta and Palembang. 

Follow the live updates from Day 2:  

20 August 2018, 08:42 AM

Badminton, Women's Team Quarterfinals: India vs Japan (Doubles), Japan's Fukushima. S/ HirotaS lead India's Arathi Sunil/Nelakurthi Reddy 11-6 at the break. 

 

 

 

20 August 2018, 08:34 AM

Shooting,  10m Air Rifle (Men): Ravi Kumar (626.7) and Deepak Kumar (626.3) qualify for the final round! Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar had finished on the 4th and 5th place respectively. 

20 August 2018, 08:18 AM

Badminton, Women's Team Quarterfinals: India vs Japan, PV Sindhu outclasses World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi in straight games  21-18, 21-19. India off to a great start! 

India 1-0 Japan. 

 

20 August 2018, 08:16 AM

Badminton, Women's Team Quarterfinals: India vs Japan. PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi 19-19. 

 

 

 

20 August 2018, 08:02 AM

Swimming, Men's 50m Backstroke (Heat 1)- Great start for India! Srihari Nataraj clocks 26.19 to finish 1st in the Heats. Arvind Mani takes the 2nd spot with a time of 26.58

20 August 2018, 07:57 AM

Badminton, Women's Team Quarterfinals: India vs Japan, PV Sindhu smashes beautifully to win the first game. Sindhu gets the better of dangerous Akane Yamaguchi 21-18 in the first set.

# PV Sindhu 1-0 Akane Yamaguchi!

 

20 August 2018, 07:44 AM

Badminton, Women's Team Quarterfinals: India vs Japan, PV Sindhu leads Akane Yamaguchi 11-10 at the break. 

 

20 August 2018, 07:40 AM

Badminton, Women's Team Quarterfinals: India vs Japan, PV Sindhu takes on World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi. 

20 August 2018, 07:10 AM

India's schedule for the day:

 

7.30 AM - Badminton: Women's team quarterfinals, India vs Japan 

7.30 AM - Rowing (Heats): Dushyant 

7.30 AM - Sepaktakraw:  Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B, India vs Iran 

7.30 AM - Shooting (Medal event): Trap  Qualification (Men) - Day 2
Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay 

7.30AM - Swimming (Medal Event), Men's 800m Freestyle: Advait Page - Heat 1

7.30 AM - Wushu, Men's Sanda - 56 kg Round of 16: Santosh Kumar vs Wazea Zaid Ali (Yemen) 

8.30 AM - Women's Basketball 5x5 Preliminary: Group A - Game 7, Unified Korea vs India

8.30 AM - Rowing (Heats), Men's Quadruple Sculls India 

8.30 AM - Taekwondo, Women 53kg Round of 16: Latika Bhandari vs To-Be-Announced 

8.30 AM - Tennis, Men's Singles Round of 32: - Prabhakharan Gunneswaran Prajnesh vs Fitriadi M Rfiqi (Indonesia)

8.30 AM - Tennis, Men's Doubles Round of 32: RM Bopanna, Sharan D vs (Indonesia) Susanto Da, Susanto IA

- Sumit Nagal, Ramanathan R vs (Nepal)  Bajracharya SB, Bastola A

8.30 AM - Women's Singles Round of 32: - Gumulya Beatrice (Indonesia) vs Raina Ankita 

- Thandi Kamran Kaur vs Altansarnai Jargal (Mongolia)

8.50 AM - Rowing (Heats), Women's Four Heats 

9.30 AM - Handball (Men), Main Round: Group 3 - Match 2, India vs Malaysia 
Mixed Singles Round of 32 

10.30 AM - Sepaktakraw, Women's Team Regu Preliminary Group A: India vs Laos

10.30 AM - Tennis, Women's Doubles Round of 32: Raina AR, PG Thombare vs Khan SM, Suhail U (Pakistan) 

12.30 PM - Badminton, Men's team quarterfinals: India vs Indonesia

2.00 PM - Volleyball, Men's tournament Preliminary: Pool F match 1, India vs Hong Kong China 

2.30 PM - Kabaddi, Men's Team Group A - Game 5: India vs Korea 

6.30 PM - Hockey, Men's tournament Pool A: India vs Indonesia 

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close