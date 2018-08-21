Asian Games 2018 Day 3 live updates

21 August 2018, 09:21 AM
Rowing, Men's Lightweight Four Repechages: Indian team qualifies for the final round. The team of four, Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejas Shinde and Pranay Naukarkar, finished second in the Repechages with a timing of 6:51:88.
21 August 2018, 09:09 AM
Fencing, Women’s Epee Individual Event: India's Jyotika Dutta and Jas Seerat Singh qualify for the round of 32. Jyotika won four and Jas Seerat won two out of their five preliminary matches.
21 August 2018, 09:01 AM
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Repechages: Bhokanal Dattu Baban qualifies for the final round. He finished 1st in the Repechage with a timing of 7:45:71.
21 August 2018, 08:54 AM
Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Men: Double delight for India as Abhishek Verma has also qualified for the final round. He had finished 6th in the qualification stage with 580 points.
21 August 2018, 08:51 AM
Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Men: Saurabh Chaudhary finishes 1st in the qualifiers with 586 points and storms into the final round.
21 August 2018, 08:30 AM
Swimming, Men's 50m Freestyle (Heats): India's Virdhawal Khade clocks 22.43s to finish 3rd in the heats. He has qualified for the final event.
21 August 2018, 08:11 AM
Kabaddi (Women) Group A - Game 7, India vs Sri Lanka: India rout Sri Lanka with a whopping 26 point lead. Indian Women register their third successive win. India 38-12 Sri Lanka!
21 August 2018, 07:50 AM
Kabaddi (Women) Group A - Game 7, India vs Sri Lanka: Indian Women continue to dominate and lead Sri Lanka by a whopping 19-point margin at the interval. India 23-4 Sri Lanka.
21 August 2018, 07:46 AM
India's schedule for the day:
7.30 AM
Archery
Recurve Women's Individual
Fencing
Women's Epee Individual Pool B
Kabaddi
Women's Group A - Game 7, India vs Sri Lanka
Rowing
Men's Single Sculls Repechages, Baban Dattu Bhokanal
Shooting (Medal event)
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Qualification, Sanjeev Rajput
10m Air Pistol Men Qualification, Abhishek Verma
8.15 AM
Fencing
Men's Foil Individual, Preliminaries
8.30 AM
Bridge
Mixed Team, Round Robin 1 - Round 1 Start List, India
Bridge
Supermixed Team | Qualification Round 1 Start List |
Bridge
Qualification Round 2 Start List,
Rowing
Men's Lightweight Four Repechages, Heat 1 Start List, India
Tennis
Round of 16 Women's Singles, Japan's Hozumi Eri vs India's Ankita Raina
Thandi Kamran Kaur (India) vs Liang En-Shuo
Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (tentative)
Men's Doubles Round of 16 India's Nagal S, Ramanathan vs Chen T, Peng (Chinese Taipei)
Volleyball
Women's Pool B Match 4
India vs Vietnam
9.30 AM
Tennis
Bopanna, Sharan vs Kadchapanan, Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
10.45 AM
Fencing
Women's Epee Individual, Round of 32
10.50 AM
Kabaddi
Game 9 - India vs Indonesia
11.30 AM
Bridge
Canoe Single Women, Champa Mourya
12.30 PM
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's Qualification, Subdivision 3 Start List
Handball
Women's Handball Preliminary: Group A - Match 7 - DPR Korea vs India
Wrestling
Women's Freestyle 68 kg | Quarterfinals, India's Kakran vs Sharkhuu
12.50 PM
Archery
Recurve Men's Individual
Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das
Recurve Men's Team
Recurve Mixed Team India
2.30 PM
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's Qualification Subdivision 3 Start List
3.30 PM
Kabaddi
Men's Group A - Game 8, India vs Thailand
4.30 PM
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's Qualification |Subdivision 3 Start List Medal Event
5.30 PM
Wushu
Mubashra vs India's Naorem Roshibina Devi
6.30 PM
Hockey
Women's Pool B match, India Women vs Kazakhstan