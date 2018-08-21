हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018 Day 3 live updates

The third day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 21, Tuesday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 09:21
Image Courtesy: IANS

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat bagged India’s second gold medal in the 50 kg Women’s Freestyle event. She also became the first Indian to win a gold in Women’s wrestling. Indian Shooters continued their good form to clinch two silver medals. Shooters Deepak Kumar scored 247.7 in the 10m Air Rifle and Lakshay Sheoran finished at the second position in the Trap event with 43 points. India are currently on the eight rank with a tally of five medals ( 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze).

Earlier on Day 1 (Sunday), Wrestler Bajrang Punia, 2014 defending champion,  bagged India’s first gold medal in the 65 kg Men’s Freestyle.  He beat Japan’s Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the final. Shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar opened the account for India by clinching the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event. They had scored 429.9 to finish third in the final. 

The month-long multi-sport event is being co-hosted by Indonesian cities Jakarta and Palembang. 

Follow the live updates from Day 3: 

21 August 2018, 09:21 AM

Rowing, Men's Lightweight Four Repechages: Indian team qualifies for the final round. The team of four, Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejas Shinde and Pranay Naukarkar, finished second in the Repechages with a timing of 6:51:88. 

 

21 August 2018, 09:09 AM

Fencing, Women’s Epee Individual Event: India's Jyotika Dutta and Jas Seerat Singh qualify for the round of 32. Jyotika won four and Jas Seerat won two out of their five preliminary matches. 

 

21 August 2018, 09:01 AM

Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Repechages: Bhokanal Dattu Baban qualifies for the final round. He finished 1st in the Repechage with a timing of 7:45:71. 

 

 

21 August 2018, 08:54 AM

Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Men: Double delight for India as Abhishek Verma has also qualified for the final round. He had finished 6th in the qualification stage with 580 points.   

21 August 2018, 08:51 AM

Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Men: Saurabh Chaudhary finishes 1st in the qualifiers with 586 points and storms into the final round. 

21 August 2018, 08:30 AM

Swimming, Men's 50m Freestyle (Heats): India's Virdhawal Khade clocks 22.43s to finish 3rd in the heats. He has qualified for the final event. 

21 August 2018, 08:11 AM

Kabaddi (Women) Group A - Game 7, India vs Sri Lanka:  India rout Sri Lanka with a whopping 26 point lead. Indian Women register their third successive win. India 38-12 Sri Lanka! 

21 August 2018, 07:50 AM

Kabaddi (Women) Group A - Game 7, India vs Sri Lanka: Indian Women continue to dominate and lead Sri Lanka by a whopping 19-point margin at the interval. India 23-4 Sri Lanka. 

21 August 2018, 07:46 AM

India's schedule for the day:

7.30 AM 
 
Archery

Recurve Women's Individual 

Fencing

Women's Epee Individual Pool B 

Kabaddi

Women's Group A - Game 7, India vs Sri Lanka
Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Repechages, Baban Dattu Bhokanal 

Shooting (Medal event)

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Qualification, Sanjeev Rajput 

10m Air Pistol Men Qualification, Abhishek Verma 

8.15 AM

Fencing

Men's Foil Individual, Preliminaries

8.30 AM 

Bridge 

Mixed Team, Round Robin 1 - Round 1 Start List, India

Bridge 

Supermixed Team | Qualification Round 1 Start List | 
 

Bridge

Qualification Round 2 Start List, 

Rowing

Men's Lightweight Four Repechages, Heat 1 Start List, India  

Tennis

Round of 16 Women's Singles, Japan's Hozumi Eri vs India's Ankita Raina

Thandi Kamran Kaur (India) vs Liang En-Shuo

Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (tentative)

Men's Doubles Round of 16  India's Nagal S, Ramanathan vs Chen T, Peng (Chinese Taipei)

Volleyball

Women's Pool B Match 4

India vs Vietnam

9.30 AM 

Tennis

Bopanna, Sharan vs Kadchapanan, Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul

10.45 AM

Fencing 

Women's Epee Individual, Round of 32 

10.50 AM

Kabaddi

Game 9 - India vs Indonesia 

11.30 AM 

Bridge 

Canoe Single Women, Champa Mourya

12.30 PM 

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Qualification, Subdivision 3 Start List

Handball

Women's Handball Preliminary: Group A - Match 7 - DPR Korea vs India  

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 68 kg | Quarterfinals, India's Kakran vs Sharkhuu

12.50 PM

Archery

Recurve Men's Individual

Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das

Recurve Men's Team

Recurve Mixed Team India

2.30 PM 

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Qualification Subdivision 3 Start List

3.30 PM 

Kabaddi

Men's Group A - Game 8, India vs Thailand

4.30 PM

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Qualification |Subdivision 3 Start List Medal Event

5.30 PM 

Wushu

Mubashra vs India's Naorem Roshibina Devi 

6.30 PM  

Hockey

Women's Pool B match, India Women vs Kazakhstan

