Asian Games 2018 Day 3 live updates

The third day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 21, Tuesday.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat bagged India’s second gold medal in the 50 kg Women’s Freestyle event. She also became the first Indian to win a gold in Women’s wrestling. Indian Shooters continued their good form to clinch two silver medals. Shooters Deepak Kumar scored 247.7 in the 10m Air Rifle and Lakshay Sheoran finished at the second position in the Trap event with 43 points. India are currently on the eight rank with a tally of five medals ( 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze).

Earlier on Day 1 (Sunday), Wrestler Bajrang Punia, 2014 defending champion, bagged India’s first gold medal in the 65 kg Men’s Freestyle. He beat Japan’s Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the final. Shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar opened the account for India by clinching the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event. They had scored 429.9 to finish third in the final.

The month-long multi-sport event is being co-hosted by Indonesian cities Jakarta and Palembang.

Follow the live updates from Day 3: