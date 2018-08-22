हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Asian Games 2018 Day 4 live updates

The fourth day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 22, Wednesday. India have bagged a total of 10 medals so far, which include 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze medals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 08:56
Comments |
Image Courtesy: IANS

The fourth day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 22, Wednesday. India have bagged a total of 10 medals so far, which include 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze medals.

India’s 16-year-old shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged India’s third Gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol event (240.7 points) on Tuesday. He also became the youngest to win a Gold medal in a shooting event at the Asian Games, since 2006. Thailand's Thanyalak Chotphibunsin, at 16 (14 days), had won the Gold in the Women's team category in 2006. Abhishek Verma won the Bronze medal in the same event as India won two medals in a particular shooting event (in Asian Games) for the first time in their Games history. 

The Shooting contingent added another medal to its tally when Sanjeev Rajput clinched the Silver medal in the 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions (Men) final. He had scored 452.7 points to finish second in the event. Wrestler Divya Kakran outclassed Chinese Taipei’s Chen Wenling 10-0 to win the Bronze medal in Women’s Freestyle 68 kg bout. 

India’s Team Regu (Men) went down 0-2 to Thailand in the semifinal Sepaktakraw event but bagged India’s third Bronze medal. 

Follow the live updates from Day 4: 

22 August 2018, 08:56 AM

Tennis, Women's Singles (Quarterfinals): India's Ankita Raina takes on Hong Kong, China's Chong Eudice Wong in the quarters. 

22 August 2018, 08:29 AM

Shooting, 25m Pistol Women, Precision: India's Manu Bhaker scores 297 points and finishes 1st in the Precision round. 

22 August 2018, 08:10 AM

Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke: India's Sandeep Sejwal finishes 1st in Heat 1.

22 August 2018, 07:43 AM

Swimming, Men's 100m Butterfly: India's Sajan Prakash finishes 1st in Heat 2. He clocks 54.06s. 

22 August 2018, 07:42 AM

Swimming, Men's 100m Butterfly: India's Avinash Mani clocks 56.98 to finish first in Heat 1. 

22 August 2018, 07:27 AM

India’s schedule for the day: 

10.30 AM

Archery

Compound Women's Individual, Ranking Round: Jyothi Surekha, Madhumita Kumari, Trisha Deb, Muskan Kirar. 

Compound Women's Team, Ranking Round: India

Shooting 

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women, Qualification: Anjum Moudgil, Gayathri Nithyanandam

Swimming (Medal Event)

Men's 100m Butterfly, (Heats): Avinash Mani, Prakash Sajan. 

Wushu (Medal event)

Women's Sanda 60 kg Semifinals:  Naorem Roshibina Devi (India) vs Cai Yingying (China) 

Men's Sanda 56 kg Semifinal: Bui Truong Giang vs Santosh Kumar

Men's Sanda 60 kg Semifinal, Ahangarian Erfan vs Bhan Partap Singh

Men's Sanda 65 kg Semifinal, Zafari Foroud vs Narender Grewal

7.55 AM 

Swimming (Medal event) 

Men's 100m Breaststroke, Heats: (Heat 1) Sandeep Sejwal

8.15 AM

Taekwondo (Medal event) 

Men 80 kg: Maan Navjeet (India) vs Phommavanh Somsanouk (Lao)

8.30 AM 

Tennis

Men's Singles Round of 16:  Ramanathan Ramkumar vs Karimov Jurabek

Gunneswaran Prabhakharan Prajnesh (India) vs Ly Hoang

Women's Singles Quarterfinal 2: Chong Eudice Wong (Hong Kong, China) vs Ankita Raina (India)

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Ainitdinova, Danilina (Kazakhstan) vs Ankita Raina, Thombare (India)

8.50 AM

Rowing 

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls (Heats): Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh

Shooting

25m Pistol Women: Manu Bhaker, Jeevan Rahi 

10.30 AM 

Tennis 

Men's Doubles Quarterfinal: Bopanna, Sharan vs Hsieh C, Yang T 

Men's Doubles Quarterfinal: Bublik, Yevseyev vs Nagal S, Ramanathan R

11.30 AM 

Wrestling

Men's Greco Roman, 77 kg (1/8 Finals): Gurpreet Singh vs Natal Apichai 

Men's Greco Roman, 77 kg (1/8 Finals):  Harpreet Singh vs Park Heageun 

12.30 PM

Hockey

Men's Pool A match, India vs Hong Kong

12.48 PM

Wrestling

Men's Greco Roman 97 kg Quarterfinals:  Hardeep vs TBA

12.50 PM 

Archery

Compound Men's Individual:  Sangampreet Singh, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini

Compound Men's Team, Ranking Round: India

1.30 PM 

Tennis 

Mixed Doubles Round of 16: Chong EW, Wong CH vs AR Raina, Bopanna

5.30 PM 

Volleyball 

Men's Pool F (match 3): India vs Qatar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close