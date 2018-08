Asian Games 2018 Day 5 live updates

The fifth day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 23, Thursday. India, at the 7th rank, have bagged a total of 15 medals so far, which include 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 8 Bronze medals.

India’s 27-year-old shooter Rahi Sarnobat bagged India’s fourth Gold medal in the Women’s 25m Pistol event. Rahi also became the first Indian Woman shooter to win a Gold at an Asian Games. The Wushu contingent put up their best-ever performance at the Games. Naorem Roshibina Devi, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, Narender Grewal and Santosh Kumar bagged four Bronze medals to lift India’s tally to 15 medals on Day 4.

The Indian Men’s Hockey team outclassed Hong Kong, China 26-0 in their preliminary group A match on Wednesday. India also broke an 86-year-old record for their biggest-ever win (24-1 vs USA 1932 Olympics).

Follow the live updates from Day 5: