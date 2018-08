Asian Games 2018 Day 11 live updates

The 11th day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 29, Wednesday. India, at the 8th rank, have bagged a total of 50 medals so far, which include 9 Gold, 19 Silver and 22 Bronze medals.

India’s 28-year-old Manjit Singh clinched gold in Men’s 800-metre competition, ending India’s 36-year drought in the 800m event at the Games. Manjit clocked 1:46:15s to beat fellow countryman Jinson Johnson, who finished second 1:46.35. It was India’s second-ever one-two finish in 800m (Asian Games) since 1951. Ranjit Singh and Kulwant Singh had won the top two spots in the inaugural edition (1951) held in New Delhi. The Athletics contingent continued their impressive form as Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Hima Das, Arokia Rajiv, Poovamma Raju Machettira (3:15:71) bagged the Silver medal in mixed 4x400m Relay.

Pincky Balhara and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav bagged Silver and Bronze medals respectively in the -52kg Women's Kurash, which made its debut at the Asian Games.

The Indian Women’s Hockey team on Wednesday take on China on Day 11. India had topped their Group after winning all their Pool B preliminary round matches.

